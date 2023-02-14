Some people will consider me callous, but in my view to adopt a dog from any foreign country, particularly a disabled animal, is the height of folly.
If people want to pay for his surgery, it’s their money, though many would think that to (say) finance a canine euthanising clinic in Northern Macedonia or elsewhere would be a better use of funds?
Incidentally, I love dogs and have owned many, but wouldn’t subject Benji (Isle of Man Courier, February 3) to the increased suffering that he is enduring.
John Lavender
Port Erin
