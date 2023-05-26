Dr Allinson claims that 1p, 2p and 5p coins have not been minted since 2016.
However, 5p coins dated 2017, or later, feature the Manx shearwater bird and are in common circulation.
I am surprised that Dr Allinson, as Treasury Minister, is not aware of this.
George Hobbs
Maughold
This letter was first published in the Isle of Man Examiner of May 23.
