I read your story ‘We want to get bigger and better’, (Examiner, June 13) regarding Bushy’s at the Isle of Man TT Races.
I have no wish to rain on what was a great TT, and I have been a fan of the Bushy’s brand since its instigation. However, there is certainly room for improvement.
I visited Bushy’s at the Villa Marina Gardens only once, with my partner.
It was early afternoon and the set up had only just opened for the day. We were each charged £3 admission, which took a ‘quick drink’ for the two of us to £16.
We wouldn’t have objected to this admission fee had it been evening, with more of an atmosphere, or had there been entertainment on, but neither was the case.
Worse, the whole place was litter-strewn. It didn’t look like much effort had been made to clean up after the previous evening. It felt down at heel.
And finally, all the single-use plastic In a UNESCO Biosphere in 2023. Really?
There are many alternatives available, if event organisers are willing to pay for them, of course, and they are coming down in price. Doing the right thing for the planet eats into profits, but the alternative is unthinkable. Where does Bushy’s sit on this?
Yes, better is called for.
Name and address supplied.
This letter first appeared in the Manx Independent of June 15, 2023
