Six thousand homes and a green power plant?
Our medical fraternity can’t handle our population now!
The government people need to get their heads out of the clouds and bring some sanity to our future. There is no climate crisis… read the Bible… the world has had fluctuations in climate since time began.
The Isle of Man is probably one of the cleanest areas in the western world because we have very little heavy industry on the island.
Again I say, start using common sense instead of blindly following the narrative from other nations which are very different to our nation.
Daphne MacOwan
Ballajora Hill
Ramsey
