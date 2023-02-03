Now that we have the September 1, 2025, date for the completion of a top class Nautical Museum incorporating the 230-year-old Peggy together with other aspects of Castletown’s very significant nautical heritage the Commissioners and the public, whose taxes MNH is expecting to spend on the project, should all be regularly informed on the progress of the project instead of the Trustees continuing to veil what seems to have been their earlier lack of drive, progress and silence which they eventually embellished in their unnecessarily long, smart, padded out 2020 report to Tynwald.