Of course those in the tourist sector will argue for motorcycle events over longer periods, and many regular visitors share their view.
But weather delays and cancellations have become so much more prevalent; presumably in the cause of safety?
They have greater increased the inconvenience to the island, and only the race organisers and the Isle of Man government should make the decision about timetables.
It really is time for an independent cost/benefit analysis of the events; I suspect they cost Manx taxpayers a fortune.
John Lavender
Princess Towers
Port Erin
This letter was first published in the Manx Independent of September 7..
