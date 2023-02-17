I find it hard to believe anyone willing to pay over £30,000 to buy an electric car would be discouraged from doing so by the proposed £65 annual tax.
What might discourage them is the fact no electric car used today on the Isle of Man can be described as green.
Electric cars generate a large carbon footprint during manufacture.
Here the energy they use is produced by burning fossil fuel in the power station in the process of which there are inevitable losses as there is in distribution and the process of charging their car.
They would be much greener buying a Fiat 500, which uses very little petrol and can be 100% recycled at the end of life rather than their two-ton-plus electric monster.
I wonder if many electric car buyers are not just virtue signalling to their friends and neighbours how they really care for the planet.
Maybe they want to use their electric cars for trips to the UK? If so, I wish them luck.
Name and address supplied
