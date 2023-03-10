Fly the island’s flag correctly!
The so-called ‘guardians’ of our Nation Treasures, often fly our National flag and quite rightly too, as do the Manx Government on public buildings.
The one above the Castle Rushen occasionally looks amazing, particularly in the summer.
I use the word ‘occasionally’ because mostly our Manx flag is hoisted in a slovenly manner.
Correct flag etiquette requires only three things, the most important being flags must be hoisted so they came to rest at the truck or top of the pole, except in times of National Mourning.
The next two being, flown flags most be in good order and the right size for the occasion and weather.
All to often one sees like last year’s Remembrance Service in Castletown, the Governor having to salute our flag which was being flown six to ten inches below the truck and in addition had a long thread of edging fluttering about.
Can we not take more pride in our heritage and flag?
P Rupert Cottrell
Arbory Road
Castletown
Share your views with our readers.
If you'd like to see your letter in print, include your name, full address and a phone number.
We don't print full addresses or phone numbers but we must be able to verify the identity of the author of every letter we publish.
We respect anonymity when requested.
Note: This letter was first published in the Isle of Man Examiner of March 7.