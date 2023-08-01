Manx Gas (or Isle of Man Energy, as we must now call it) has had plenty of bad publicity in the last year or so.
But I would like to put it on record that my gas boiler stopped producing hot water at 11am yesterday. They had an engineer round by 2pm, who changed a faulty valve and had everything back in working order by 3. So at least one grateful customer!
Valerie Cottle
Willow Terrace
Douglas
This letter was first published in the Isle of Man Examiner on July 25.
