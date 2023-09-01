As a taxpayer I have every right to be irritated by the lack of transparency in respect of this unnecessarily costly [Liverpool ferry terminal] development agreement.
The Isle of Man has a track record of incompetence in originating and managing major project procurement.
Fact.
Cronyism? Reckless stupidity?
An over-entitled and under- challenged civil service? I have no idea.
But I do recall being told by a London partner of a national firm of consulting engineers and surveyors that ‘anything associated with waterfront development will have high cost overrun risk’.
Ipso facto, the development agreement or agreement to Lease entered into with John Whittaker’s Peel Group’s ‘Water Team’ should have been seriously de-risked before execution.
Was it?
Steve Bryce
Ballig Bridge
This letter was first published in the Isle of Man Examiner of August 29.
