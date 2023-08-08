Dear Mr Caine,
You don’t seem to be aware of public documents before writing about Isle of Man Ferry Terminal.
Please see the Isle of Man Ferry Terminal at Liverpool report from last year which provides you with details of risks, expenditure as well as basic background,
To answer one of your questions,the report tells you that the Department of Infrastructure acts for government as client and the project team is:
Turner & Townsend: client agent and project managers
The Manser Practice: lead consultant/terminal designers
AECOM: engineering and cost management, as sub-consultants to Manser
John Sisk Ltd: main contractor
There is a cross-government project steering board too, with quarterly reports to Council of Ministers from its project consultants.
The project development was re-approved specifically in July 2019 Tynwald with comments from members at the vote as follows: ‘We have lift off!’
‘Another major step for Man! and ‘Hear, hear’.
Only Mrs Beecroft voted against.
I hope that is helpful?
Chris Thomas
Douglas Central MHK
Former Minister for Infrastructure
This letter was first published in the Isle of Man Examiner of August 8.
