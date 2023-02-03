I know Dr Allinson’s, Private Member’s ‘Assisted Dying,’ bill has had much local media attention recently, as well a subject of this gravity should, however, one of the aspects that bothers me most, is the public consultation survey.
For those who have not completed the online survey, the consultation document was presented as a flow chart questionnaire in a, ‘yes/no,’ format with the occasional option for comment.
For those that have, you will know that, unlike similar public opinion assessments, there was no clear initial separation between the negative and positive responses, blowing the whole process wide open to criticism of bias.
The survey began by requesting an, ‘in favour,’ or, ‘against,’ verdict, and then channelled the rest of the questions as though you had delivered a positive answer with no further option to deviate.
Hopefully, when the results are published, they will be delivered complete with full background disclosure clearly stating the author, independent verification, and overall percentage of the participants involved.
If the participants fail to provide sufficient representation, then a matter of this magnitude, should, without further ado, be subject to referendum.
If you search for the Assisted Dying bill on the Isle of Man Government’s website, you will immediately flag up a page quickly denying any government involvement by stressing the totally independent aspect of a private member’s, application.
I do not claim to be an expert in the legal process, but I found it interesting to note the UK’s Government’s definition of a private member’s bill.
‘Private Members’ bills are public bills introduced by MPs and Lords who are not government ministers.’
In other words, a backbencher’s tool of influence rather than a minister’s who is already, by virtue of title, a lawmaker.
Presumably the same applies on the island because, if not, it would arguably give an unfair advantage as well as creating a possible conflict of interest.
I am sure Dr Allinson has complete integrity and is merely vigorously pursuing a subject close to heart as a previously respected medic of the community but, as such, it is surely paramount not to lose sight of his governmental obligations to transparent impartiality when conducting an open survey.
Any other course, would justifiably lead to criticisms of the deadliest of political sins – autocratic arrogance.
There is an apt old Roman proverb derived from a supposed quote from Julius Caesar regarding political integrity, ‘Caesar’s wife must be above suspicion,’ commonly believed to mean that, it is not enough for an important figure to be innocent of a crime, but that they must be perceived to be, so, innocent, that they are beyond the accusation in the first place.
Name and address supplied
This letter was first published in the Manx Independent of February 2.
