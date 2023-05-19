It is very wasteful to add the fluoride chemical to the whole water supply, when it would be far better to target it by giving free fluoride toothpaste to any child deemed to need extra fluoride.
When this chemical is added to tap water it’s then in the water used by industry, and the water you wash your clothes in, wash your car with, water your garden with etc.
This isn’t a good idea when it’s a toxic chemical that builds up in the environment.
It is also wasteful and expensive.
The fluoride chemical added is hydrofluorosilic acid which is toxic waste from factory chimney scrubbers.
As it is poisonous it is hard for industry to dispose of safely - but if they sell it to local councils they’ve turned waste into profit for someone, at taxpayers’ expense.
Ann Willis
Ruislip,
West London
Share your views with our readers.
Write to: Opinions, Isle of Man Examiner and Manx Independent, 18 Finch Road, Douglas, IM1 2PT or email:
Don’t forget to include your name, FULL home address and a daytime phone number even if you want to be anonymous in print.
Obviously, we need to be able to verify the identity of everyone whose letter we publish.
We don’t print phone numbers or full addresses and respect anonymity if the author requests it.