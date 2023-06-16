My earliest memory as a native of Coventry is being taken to the newly-installed statue of Lady Godiva on horseback, which was the focal point for the city’s reconstruction after the Blitz.

With a certain much-loved institution in mind, a couple of pints of Manx ale have encouraged me to offer a little equine whimsy.

Lady Godiva needed a holiday

She wanted to meet some new folk

She was fed up of hanging round Coventry

Being stared at and rained on. No joke!

Birds didn’t care where they dropped one

Drunks would make filthy remarks

Kids come along for a giggle

She’d had quite enough of their larks

She gave a big sign and dismounted

Her horse just stayed put, wouldn’t shift

So she hitchhiked up the motorway

No shortage of blokes for a lift

She joined the lads on Crosby beach

The guardians of the shore

All stood there in their birthday suits

Like a show on Channel 4

Then she was struck by wanderlust

But didn’t have a plan

Went on board the nearest ferry

And ended up on Mann

Lady Godiva isn’t known

For being overdressed

And when she saw a horse and tram

She was like a soul possessed

She leapt astride the tram horse

To the driver’s great delight

Up and down the prom they went

All day and half the night

People flocked from far and wide

To enjoy this new sensation

But half a tramway couldn’t cope

With all the jubilation

The worthies look on in amazement

In Procrastination HQ

At last they decided to finish the line

Before an election was due

A few still wanted the tramway gone

Their reputation was zero

But Godiva took up residence

And became a local hero

William Arnett

Coventry

This letter was first published in the Isle of Man Examiner of June 13.

