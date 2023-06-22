Henry Kennaugh (opinion Examiner letters, June 13 ‘ Society Cannan is proposing’) is highly critical of our current government. But Mr Kennaugh proffers little as to how we can force lasting change.
How are we to have ongoing and real scrutiny of a chief minister’s decision making?
We are free wheeling with reckless mounting debts.
Doesn’t seem to matter whose in power.
Like just like some football club, surely we are good pickings for a take over and asset stripping. This is the downside of our island status. No one cares.
Change would come with the right to elect our own chosen representative at Westminster.
A role charged with serving us locals on troublesome issues as well as a conduit, a mediator, a bridge to the UK and or beyond.
Football club members seem to be passionate, loyal, vocal.
To foster such local engagement and just to survive, we need change.
We need the right to directly engage and call upon the UK.
We are worried and unhappy. Our system of government is failing us.Time to confess that we are ineffective and stuck.
Why not phone a friend in Westminster? Pity, if only we had one.
N Matthews
Tennis Road
Douglas
