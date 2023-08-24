July 2023 - There has been a ‘secret’ whistleblowers culture investigation of 11 upheld allegations including bullying (Examiner, July 18, 2023) not made public, not reported to the Council of Ministers, with the 39 employees who took part being denied a copy of the report, and yet a DHSC spokesperson is quoted as saying ‘The law in relation to a duty of candour makes it a legal responsibility for health and social care to be open and transparent’ (Examiner, May 16 2023).