The Gef 30 Under 30 campaign celebrates young Manx professionals shaping the Isle of Man’s future through leadership, creativity and ambition. Among the 2025 winners is Kennedy Thompson, a 28-year-old Learning Disability Nurse breaking down barriers in healthcare. Recognised in the Trailblazer category, supported by Boston Multi Family Office, Kennedy is the island’s only practising Learning Disability Nurse — and she’s working to make sure her role, and the people she cares for, get the attention and respect they deserve.
Kennedy’s healthcare journey began at 16 during a work placement in the SEN Unit at St Ninian’s. That early experience lit a spark, setting her on a path to complete a degree off-island in Learning Disability Nursing in 2018. A year later, she returned to the island and took up a post at Rebecca House Children’s Hospice before moving to Manx Care, where she continues to advocate for the people who often go unseen.
‘I've always been passionate about working with people who experience the world differently,’ she says. ‘I never imagined how much the work would shape me.’
Despite her many qualifications, Kennedy has spent years pushing back against misconceptions. ‘There’s a common myth that LD nurses aren’t “real nurses”,’ she explains. ‘In reality, we’re fully registered and trained to the same standards as any other nursing branch. We just apply that expertise in a very specialised, person-centred way.’
From supporting people with complex needs to helping them navigate everyday life, Kennedy takes a holistic approach that focuses on wellbeing, not just diagnoses. ‘We’re there to support the whole person and ensure they’re heard,’ she says.
Gaining the respect, she deserves hasn’t always been easy. ‘Looking young hasn’t always helped,’ she admits. ‘It’s taken time to build the confidence to speak up and assert my expertise. But I’ve learnt that quiet, calm confidence can be incredibly powerful.’
Her impact on the community extends well beyond her day job. Kennedy coaches the island’s Special Olympics swim team, advises on neurodiversity at The Platform Theatre School for young people, and recently supported disabled athletes through a triathlon.
‘I want to create positive change, empower individuals and raise awareness,’ she says. ‘Because our learning disability community is not just deserving of support, they’re extraordinary and inspiring in their own right.’
Her own diagnosis of Dyspraxia (a learning difficulty affecting her motor skills and social cues), discovered during her second year of university, has only strengthened her connection with the people she supports. ‘It helped me understand things from a different perspective. I hope that honesty helps others feel less alone.’
Kennedy dreams of an Isle of Man that leads on inclusion. ‘We need to reflect on what reasonable adjustments we can make, whether in hospitality, healthcare, or retail,’ she says. ‘Something as simple as offering “easy read” menus can make a huge difference.’
For Kennedy, winning a Gef 30 Under 30 award is more than a personal achievement. It’s a spotlight on a profession and a community that too often goes unseen.