The Gef 30 Under 30 campaign celebrates young Manx professionals shaping the Isle of Man’s future through leadership, creativity and ambition. Among the 2025 winners is Kennedy Thompson, a 28-year-old Learning Disability Nurse breaking down barriers in healthcare. Recognised in the Trailblazer category, supported by Boston Multi Family Office, Kennedy is the island’s only practising Learning Disability Nurse — and she’s working to make sure her role, and the people she cares for, get the attention and respect they deserve.