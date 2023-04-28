Does the Isle of Man respect the opinion of the people?
In a recent survey to determine the people’s wishes regarding the Assisted Dying Bill, a majority (1,650) was against such legislation as opposed to those in favour (1,630).
With a majority opposed, why is Dr Allinson trying to push the Bill through?
O Maher
Marashen Crescent
Port Erin
This letter was first published in the Manx Independent of April 27.