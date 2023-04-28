I have spent most of my adult life working with people who are homeless and in insecure accommodation.
The life expectancy for such individuals is far lower than the general population and they often face multiple and chronic difficulties in physical and mental health.
I have seen how easily vulnerable individuals can despair and how sparse support is.
In such circumstances it would be all too easy for people to think that ending their lives is the best option.
This seems to happen in some other jurisdictions where assisted dying has been legalised.
My main concern with the proposed legislation is the impact this will have on vulnerable people already facing many difficulties in their lives.
Living as part of a community means that sometimes we need to restrict our rights for the sake of others.
None of us exist as individuals alone.
I currently work as a bank healthcare assistant at Noble’s and have seen the excellent and compassionate care that patients receive from the nursing staff.
I think a far better approach to understandably difficult end-of-life questions is to increase palliative support and care so that all people can have a ‘good’ death.
Michael Manning
Hilary Road
Douglas
This letter was first published in the Manx Independent of April 27.