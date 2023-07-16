I write to sadly expose the diminishing power of the only elected political members within our community!
Over 30-plus years in business on the island not everything has gone smoothly so by discussion with MHKs, problems were always resolved!
Sadly, my asking of help last month to solve a very dangerous road junction problem was brushed aside by the MHK involved, who instead posted something on the Highway Board Facebook page stating ‘there was a problem’?
I do not know where the ‘old fashioned’ methods of persuasive discussion have disappeared to nor the ability of the department concerned to act appropriately!
Should an incident occur, sadly any driver involved entering the ‘main’ road, whether or not they cannot see properly, will be charged with driving without due care!
H Bethune
Bride
This letter was first published in the Isle of Man Examiner of July 11.
