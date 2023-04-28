I agree with the Speaker of the House of Keys (Manx Independent last week) that the new bus timetable is a missed opportunity.
It is the latest in a constant stream of missed opportunities for developing a world-class offering for visitors.
I have operated a bed and breakfast in Port Erin for 10 years. It is rated 4-star silver.
The natural beauty, wildlife, culture and history of the Isle of Man can all be rated 5-star.
Manx food and hospitality can also be rated 5-star, so why aren’t we the go-to destination of choice?
The quality of the buses and courtesy of the drivers is 5-star.
However, the lack of buses for most of the year; 28 to Cregneash and the Sound and 8R to Peel via the Sloc, returning via Glen Maye and Niarbyl, rates only 1-star.
For visitors, bus journeys are not just a method of travelling from A to B, they are also a fantastic opportunity to see coast and countryside during the journey, as well as enjoying the destinations.
It is possible to circumnavigate three quarters of the coastal areas by public heritage transport and buses; but Port Erin to Peel is not accessible.
There are countless walks that can start or end with the 28 or 8R.
You can see beautiful scenery and wildlife or learn about our history.
These and other routes can be marketed as a tourist attractions in their own right.
As well as running the B & B, I also volunteer to ‘Meet and Greet’ visitors arriving at Port Erin by train.
How many times a week do I have to apologise for the lack of buses to Cregneash and the Sound?
How many people have a map of the island and ask about bus services via the Sloc?
Would the organisers of the timetable like to find out by joining our M & G team?
If the Isle of Man stopped missing opportunities to become a world-class visitor destination, the economic benefits would secure our future.
Sylvia Constantine
Thonrhill Close
Port Erin
This letter was first published in the Manx Independent of April 27.