I am very disappointed that the light on the Albert Tower [overlooking Ramsey] has not been shining over the TT period.
This light has now been unlit for nearly five to six weeks.
My late husband used to monitor this on behalf of Garff Commissioners and since he died I have carried on.
I reported this to the commissioners, as soon as I noticed it was unlit, they in turn reported to the department responsible.
It is such an iconic tower and should be readily lit on all occasions.
I cannot help but think that, if it had been the Tower of refuge, it would not have been unlit for so long.
Shame on you for again forgetting the north of the island.
Rita Kingston
Ramsey
This letter was first published in the Isle of Man Examiner of June 13.
Share your views with our readers.
Write to: Opinions, Isle of Man Examiner and Manx Independent, 18 Finch Road, Douglas, IM1 2PT or email:
Don’t forget to include your name, FULL home address and a daytime phone number even if you want to be anonymous in print.
Obviously, we need to be able to verify the identity of everyone whose letter we publish.
We don’t print phone numbers or full addresses and respect anonymity if the author requests it.