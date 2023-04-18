According to the report from the consultation on assisted dying, a lot of the pressure for this bill comes from off-island groups like ‘Dignity in Dying’ (originally The Voluntary Euthanasia Legalisation Society) while island-based groups appear to be more negative towards it.
Powerful pro-assisted dying pressure groups likely think that, because the Isle of Man is a comparatively small jurisdiction, assisted dying might be forced through here and make it easier for them to get it legalised right across the British Isles.
This is disrespectful to Isle of Man and the proud history of Tynwald in acting in the best interests of its own population and maintaining its independence from outside influences. Why are we pressing ahead with this bill when there is no clear mandate to do so from the local population?
Sarah Hedley PhD
Previous Professor of Public Health
Patrick
Share your views with our readers.
Write to: Opinions, Isle of Man Examiner and Manx Independent, 18 Finch Road, Douglas, IM1 2PT or email:
Don’t forget to include your name, FULL home address and a daytime phone number even if you want to be anonymous in print.
Obviously, we need to be able to verify the identity of everyone whose letter we publish.
We don’t print phone numbers or full addresses and respect anonymity if the author requests it.
This letter was first published in the Isle of Man Examiner of April 18.