It is apparently the government’s intention to increase the island’s population to approximately 100,000 people.
If this is the case, then the infrastructure needs to be drastically improved, particularly transport.
One of the ways to do this would be to considerably increase services on the existing steam and electric railways, and maybe even re-construct the Peel line.
Otherwise, you are going to have massive congestion on our roads.
A bus cannot carry the same number of passengers as a train.
Yet a greater number of buses would only contribute to the congestion of the roads.
Remember, every tourist that comes to see or travel on our heritage railways is a customer for hotels, or other accommodation, restaurants, shops and many other facilities.
People will visit the island just to travel on the rail network, but they will not do so just to travel on our buses.
I make several journeys per week on the steam railway, as I have a pensioner’s season ticket for the entire system.
I have bought a full season ticket, for the railways ever since they were first offered, which I believe was in 1982?
I meet a lot of tourists, many of them just visiting to see our unique rail system.
Many complain that they can no longer use the horse trams between the sea terminal and their respective hotels.
Please note the words NO LONGER.
This means that they are returning visitors.
From Ballasalla, where I live, on many occasions, the southbound train has been so full that there was no seat for me, and have I had to either wait for the next one, two hours later, or take a bus.
Nearly all the coach party holidays now coming frequently to the island include a train ride, either on the steam or electric or both, as part of their holiday itinerary.
Cruise-ships visiting will often do likewise.
In my view, it’s a case of ‘kill off, or even curtail our unique railway system, and you my well severely reduce or even kill off tourism’ as it would no longer be viable for tour operators or travel agents to offer the Isle of Man as a destination.
Donald Whittaker
Beech Grove
Ballasalla
This letter was first published in the Isle of Man Examiner of August 8.
