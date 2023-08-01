The bulk of the document provides multiple data on the benefits and weaknesses of the various sites, with a clear picture emerging that the Earystane and Scard site has many advantages, not least for bird life, carbon emissions, human health, river ecology, capital and running costs, efficiency and costs to the consumer. What I have to query are these statements in the cost section. ‘The Sulby and Druidale options incur an additional £10m due to the additional turbines required.