Police are warning parents and children about a TikTok challenge that could place young people at risk of harm.
In a worrying new online trend, accounts are being created on TikTok encouraging young people to follow them in return for a ‘shout out’.
Once followed, the user then asks them to send pictures or videos of themselves in inappropriate poses, under the guise of a ‘challenge’.
Police say they also aware of children being asked to send similar images or videos in exchange for Robux (Roblox currency).
The Constabulary says it will continue to raise awareness of how young people can be at risk of being exploited through social media and gaming platforms.
And it will highlight any current local online trends so that parents, carers, and young people are aware and can make informed choices about their online activity.
A spokesperson said: ‘We are encouraged to see that many young people are acting on the advice we deliver in schools, particularly to tell a trusted adult if they find themselves asked to do anything they are uncomfortable with. ‘
Anyone worried about someone’s safety or have information about online exploitation, should contact police headquarters on 631212, call 999 in an emergency, or report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.