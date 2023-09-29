I have been forwarded the following information that was recently received by the recipient from Manx Care about dentists where are a set number of “units of dental activity” which are commissioned to NHS dentists currently so any additional commissioning would be on the basis of either a dental practice ceasing, a practice handing back a number of their units of dental activity or a practice’s ongoing underperformance in which case Manx Care may reduce the number that they commission to that practice.