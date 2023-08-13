The steam railway was recently told to axe all capital works leaving essential projects like new boilers and carriage refurbishment left hanging half completed, so dire are the governments finances said to be.
This for a tourist attraction that brings thousands of visitors to the island every year.
I know from personal conversations that many of these railway enthusiast visitors are independent travellers who stay in upmarket hotels and would never have come to the island were it not to see the heritage railways.
Interesting though it may be I find it hard to believe the Peggy and nautical museum proposed would bring many to the island.
The scheme as envisaged is quite over the top with a new clinker clad boat hall of laminated timber inside and the outside covered with metal cladding like a ship’s hull.
No wonder it will cost £6 million!
Spend the money, if there is any, on existing proven heritage.
