Stewart Gray, of James Road, also denies keeping a dangerous dog, and failing to keep a dog under proper control.
The first matter is a criminal offence, relating to an order imposed on February 25, but the other two are civil matters.
The allegations are said to relate to a Bulldog Crossbreed called Kendrix.
Mr Gray was represented in court by duty advocate Emily Brennan.
A pre-trial review for the criminal allegation, and a hearing for the two civil matters, will be held on January 27.
Bail has been granted