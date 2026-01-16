A 50-year-old Castletown man has denied failing to comply with a dog control order.

Stewart Gray, of James Road, also denies keeping a dangerous dog, and failing to keep a dog under proper control.

The first matter is a criminal offence, relating to an order imposed on February 25, but the other two are civil matters.

The allegations are said to relate to a Bulldog Crossbreed called Kendrix.

The incidents are said to have occurred at the Union pub in Castletown on October 31.

Mr Gray was represented in court by duty advocate Emily Brennan.

A pre-trial review for the criminal allegation, and a hearing for the two civil matters, will be held on January 27.

Bail has been granted