On the subject of the single-use plastic glasses we have had numerous discussions with the authorities over the years about how we could address this issue and we feel that the best way forward is for the powers that be to introduce a reusable plastic glass scheme as seen at festivals like LOrient in Brittany whereby one recognised plastic glass is compulsorily used over the whole festival which utilises a central washing area and delivers clean drinking vessels around the island and avoids the need for disposable plastic glasses.