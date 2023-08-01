I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the staff and volunteers involved at every level in providing the stunning and professionally delivered transport events over the last week in July.
I am sure this appreciation is shared by everyone who attended last week’s fantastic and superbly-supported events to celebrate the 150th and 130th anniversaries of the Steam Railway and the Manx Electric Railway respectively.
In nearly 25 years of visiting the island, I have never seen so many people riding the trains.
Many were visiting specifically for these events and ploughed far more monies than their train fares into the island’s economy.
This was an amazing showcasing of Manx Heritage which is loved and appreciated far beyond the island’s shores.
The railways have a magnetic attraction to visitors throughout the world.
The dedicated and hard-working team that maintains and is actively improving these attractions year-on-year deserve everyone’s respect and support; the island should cling on to that heritage and those who operate it like gold dust.
David Williams
Clydesdale Road
Birmingham
This letter was first published in the Isle of Man Examiner of August 1.
Share your views with our readers.
Write to: Opinions, Isle of Man Examiner and Manx Independent, 18 Finch Road, Douglas, IM1 2PT or email:
Don’t forget to include your name, FULL home address and a daytime phone number even if you want to be anonymous in print.