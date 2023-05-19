A participatory democracy requires well-informed participants, and well-informed participants need a free press. Sadly, almost every country contains people who would rather silence views they abhor than engage in rational debate. Press freedom was hard won and had its martyrs - we in the island can recall James Brown, who, in 1864, was arraigned for publishing ‘libellous and scandalous paragraphs against House of Keys’, and was accordingly banged up in Castle Rushen for six weeks.