Do those who argue against our ‘gaming industry’ imagine that by banishing it from the island the problem of addicted gamblers will be magically solved?
How naive; the industry will simply set up elsewhere and our economy would suffer,
John Lavender
Princess Towers
Port Erin
This letter was first published in the Isle of Man Examiner on July 25. Share your views with our readers.
Write to: Opinions, Isle of Man Examiner and Manx Independent, 18 Finch Road, Douglas, IM1 2PT or email:
Don’t forget to include your name, FULL home address and a daytime phone number even if you want to be anonymous in print.