The Steam Packet doesn’t need info
I have been attempting to book a trip on the Isle of Man Steam Packet and it seems that one of the criteria is that it is necessary to give a date of birth of all passengers.
When I telephoned to query this, I was told it was a new maritime law but they were unable to let me know what the legislation was.
Having investigated further, it seems that it may be the European Passenger Registration Directive (Directive 2010/65/EU).
This may apply to vessels travelling to the EU (e.g. to Dublin) but does not apply to vessels between the Isle of Man and the UK.
On other ferry websites, it actually states that EU Directive 2010/65/EU does not apply to travel to or from the Channel Islands and the UK or inter island travel.
I fail to see why the Isle of Man Steam Packet has chosen to force passengers to submit their dates of birth when there is no legal requirement to do so and it seems an infringement of personal data.
Name and address supplied
This letter was first published in the Isle of Man Examiner of March 14.