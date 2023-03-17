Well done to High Bailiff Jayne Hughes and Media Isle of Man for highlighting the shameful lack of accommodation and associated assistance for those on probation (Manx Independent, March 9) and here.
The Isle of Man is effectively condoning and causing homelessness by omission.
But then that is another societal issue they already fail miserably at. I am embarrassed that my homeland allows this.
They had the ideal opportunity to plug these health and social problem gaps with the conception of Manx Care. What happened?
Editor's note: Since this letter was written and published, a place in probation has now been found for Mr Caley and he is no longer in prison. To read the story, see the Manx Independent, which is in the shops now.
This letter was first published in the Isle of Man Examiner of March 14.