A vulnerable man is being held on remand at the prison due to the island having nowhere to house him if he is released on probation.
Jordan Declan John Caley had his sentencing postponed on Tuesday for a second time because he has no address to go to.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes indicated that she would sentence the 26-year-old to a probation order, but due to him being vulnerable, he would need a safe and suitable address. Despite extensive efforts by Caley’s probation officer, nowhere could be found for him to go and he has been remanded in custody until March 14, while further inquiries are made with Manx Care.
Mrs Hughes said: ‘It is totally unsatisfactory that we live in the Isle of Man in the 21st century and there is no accommodation available for vulnerable people who need it.It would seem, for reasons beyond me, that there is no such accommodation on the island.
‘There should be somewhere for vulnerable adults to reside.’
The case was adjourned last week after Mrs Hughes said that, while she was minded to sentence Caley to a probation order, she was concerned that he had no address to go to.
Caley’s probation officer said that he had since been assessed for a place at Tromode House, the probation accommodation, but it could not provide the amount of support that Caley would need.
His probation officer then tried to get him a place at Viva Heights, an adult care home on the island, providing support and assistance to people with a diagnosis of mental illness.
However, she said that Caley would also have to be assessed for a place there, and that funding had to be in place, which could take around a week, or even longer, as it was very expensive.
Mrs Hughes asked if Caley had been living in the community before he was arrested.
His probation officer said that he had, but he had not been able to look after himself properly, so there would be concerns if he had no support.
Caley’s probation officer described the situation as ‘horrific’, and said that there was a lack of provision and resources in the island, and there had then been a suggestion made to put him in a bed and breakfast for a week, while he was waiting for his Viva Heights assessment.
However, she said that she had concerns about the suggested address and the other people who were staying there, due to Caley’s vulnerability.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that Caley’s probation officer had made all the inquiries possible to try to get him an address.
The advocate said that Caley had said he may be able to contact family members, but the police had his phone.
‘It is a highly regrettable situation,’ said Mr Rodgers.
‘The case is here for sentencing and your worship has indicated you only want to sentence him to probation, if you are certain of his accommodation.
‘We are hoping the situation can improve as soon as possible, but unfortunately for Mr Caley, that isn’t quite enough for today.’
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain said: ‘It is an extremely difficult decision. There seems to be no joined up agency here.’
We previously reported that Caley has pleaded guilty to criminal damage, burglary, and theft.
The criminal damage offence was committed on January 21 when he went to a woman’s home in Anagh Coar and smashed two windows, throwing a plant pot at one and punching another, while shouting that his cousin had taken his medication.
The woman said afterwards, in a victim impact statement, that she was mentally scarred and now afraid to answer the door.
Caley also admitted a burglary, committed between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
On that occasion, he went into his neighbour’s flat in a building at Woodbourne Square in Douglas, where they were both living at the time, and stole a wallet containing £45 and prescription medication Pregabalin.
Caley then handed himself in to police saying that he had felt guilty about the burglary.
He also previously pleaded guilty to theft, committed on October 4, when he stole £5.79 worth of goods from Ellan Vannin Fuels on Peel Road in Douglas.
Mrs Hughes said that, if an address could be found for Caley, the case could be brought back to court sooner than March 14.