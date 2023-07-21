There is an irony about the Foodbank associating itself with Nelson Mandela.
Mandela was, by all accounts, a lovely man.
But virtually everyone who knew him well agree that he was lazy and a poor administrator, with a poor grasp of detail.
Certainly he was instrumental in developing a political party and government which has turned out to be corrupt and incompetent.
Foodbanks are run by equally lovely people but, I suggest, abused by a large percentage of their users.
Our current society is becoming addicted to handouts; a section of the population will demand every ‘freebie’ that is on offer, while smoking, buying smartphones, renewing their satellite TV subs, and so on.
My point is that well-meaning individuals can be deceived by others with less scrupulous motives, and the rest of us, while admiring the charity and its generosity, should realise that.
Name and address supplied
This letter was first published in the Isle of Man Examiner on July 18.
Share your views with our readers.
Write to: Opinions, Isle of Man Examiner and Manx Independent, 18 Finch Road, Douglas, IM1 2PT or email:
Don’t forget to include your name, FULL home address and a daytime phone number even if you want to be anonymous in print.