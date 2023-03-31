Yet another attack on those with limited income, I currently pay £40 tax on my small car, which is economical to drive. While everyone using much larger cars will see a 10% increase mine will go up by 62.5%.
This is totally unacceptable.
Richard Harris
Springfield Court
Onchan
