The Isle of Man has a great musical history and there is a vibrant musical scene.
The government owns and operates Villa Marina and Gaiety and can tolerate losses BUT there are much, much smaller musical venues which are run as charities (such as The Peel Centenary Centre, The Erin Arts Centre, Laxey Working Men’s Institute, and Ramsey Music Society) which need your support.
If they cannot break even they will fold.
On Wednesday, June 28, there was a magnificent concert by A4 brass at the Erin Arts Centre which was only about half full. Please support the smaller venues.
Name and address supplied
This letter first appeared in the Isle of Man Examiner of July 4.
