It is absolutely marvellous that inconsiderate parking has been tackled at the hospital.
I do hope any revenue made through parking tickets will be wisely spent.
What about the island as a whole?
As a car driver, pedestrian and parent with children using the road, too often I see cars parked without any consideration, care or compassion for anyone else.
Even when reported to the police and Department of Infrastructure, nothing is done.
I live close to a thoroughfare for three schools.
Cars are daily parked without any consideration for others.
Visibility is diminished and children have to cross every day between illegally parked cars.
I understand the police are overworked and understaffed but accidents have happened and will happen again unless this is addressed.
The revenue if each and every one of those cars received a ticket would be substantial for the government purse.
It may go some way to fixing the diabolical state of our roads.
But that’s a whole other story.
Name and address supplied.
Share your views with our readers!
If you'd like to see your letter in print, include your name, full address and a phone number.
We don't print full addresses or phone numbers but we must be able to verify the identity of the author of every letter we publish.
We respect anonymity when requested.