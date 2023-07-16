In all my years this is the first government that really scares me as to where they are blindly taking our nation to.
I fear we are destined to end up in a very bad place if they remain in office much longer.
My gut feeling is we need to get rid of the incompetent hangers-on ASAP before they do any more harm, in my humble opinion, and only because of what I am seeing every day, together with my recent hopeless dealings over the last two years with Alf Cannan’s government.
Alf Cannan has clearly failed miserably in his aspirations, possibly his dreams, to deliver to the Manx people an honest transparent accountable government.
I feel we desperately need a rerun of the last elections.
But please don’t have any fears everyone.
We will return our special MHKs that have done such a good job.
Surely if it’s so obvious to them all that they have done such a good job in the last two years then they should have no concerns or objections of a rerun!
So come on boys and girls do the Manx People a big, big favour and bring it on !
Alf Caine
Strang Road
Braddan
This letter was first published in the Isle of Man Examiner of July 11.
Share your views with our readers.
Write to: Opinions, Isle of Man Examiner and Manx Independent, 18 Finch Road, Douglas, IM1 2PT or email:
Don’t forget to include your name, FULL home address and a daytime phone number even if you want to be anonymous in print.
Obviously, we need to be able to verify the identity of everyone whose letter we publish.
We don’t print phone numbers or full addresses and respect anonymity if the author requests it.