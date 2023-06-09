Fluoride added to the country’s drinking water is dangerous.
The fluoride used is industrial strength and is a poison.
The government must get every citizen’s permission to poison our water.
All children should clean their teeth, parents can purchase toothpaste with fluoride!
Many children don’t drink water, they drink fizzy drinks or juices.
I do not give the government my consent to put fluoride in my water. Do you?
Daphne MacOwan
Ballajora Hill
Maughold
There have been some concerns that fluoride may be linked to a variety of health conditions. Reviews of the risks have so far found no convincing evidence to support these concerns.
However, a condition called dental fluorosis can sometimes occur if a child’s teeth are exposed to too much fluoride when they’re developing.
Mild dental fluorosis can be seen as very fine, pearly white lines or flecking on the surface of the teeth. Severe fluorosis can cause the tooth’s enamel to become pitted or discoloured.
It’s uncommon in the UK for fluorosis to be severe enough to seriously affect the appearance of teeth. This is because fluoride levels in water are carefully monitored by the Drinking Water Inspectorate and adjusted if necessary.
This letter was first published in the Isle of Man Examiner of June 6.
