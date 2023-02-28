Copy of a letter to John Wannenburgh, the only MHK not to back last week’s Budget.
Well done John.
You were the lone star shining bright all on your own today mate, so we are balancing our books by robbing our kids piggy bank that’s been set aside for our kids’ (and our pensioners’) future.
Some of us out there in the real world have recently been asking, where are the costings for our 100,000 population master plan (for the extra infrastructure, schools, doctors, dentists, road repairs), and let’s not forget at the end of the list the unnecessary riverbank repairs.
Clearly we don’t need to do any costings!
If we accidentally screw up again we can just rob the magic piggy bank reserves again and again and again! Someone really needs to tell your bean counters the piggy bank may run out of cash sooner than you think if government keeps dipping their sticky little fingers into the magic pot.
Any major glitches on the way to our utopia of the 100,000 population master plan, by the way that’s the plan that’s going to fix ‘everything’ could very easily end up blowing all of our master plans out of the water!
Has anyone tipped off your bean counters that there’s a bit of a problem with a little bit of a scrap that’s going on in Ukraine at the moment and heaven forbid this may very quickly get out of hand and that will dump all of our master plans in the bin.
Alf Caine
Strang Road
Braddan
Note: This letter was first published in the Manx Independent of February 23.