Well done to the new owners of the Home of Rest for Old Horses for opening on a Sunday, which with Saturday is obviously the busiest family days of the week.
Maybe they would consider pushing the closing time at the weekend to at least 4pm or dare I say 5pm too.
The Mann Cat Sanctuary opens on Sundays and Wednesdays, but it would be great if they could open on Saturdays instead or as well as the Wednesday, again so that families may enjoy these lovely places when they have time off together.
Name and address supplied
