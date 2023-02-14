Crogga is seeking millions of investment and support for its gas field drilling 17km of Maughold Head (Courier advertisement, February 3).
Crogga claims that its gas project will could secure this island’s future. What nonsense.
Three board members have over 130 years of top jobs fossil fuel industry. They must know the global environmental devastation for which their industry is responsible. And now they are peddling same old, same fossil fuel to the rescue story.
They must know that our young are worried about ecocide. Is Crogga so out of touch, that they think its OK to talk at the young – not listening.
The bottom of the Crogga’s front cover says ‘what will our children’s lives be like in 20 years?’ Difficult everywhere on the planet.
It continues ‘if the last few years have shown anything, it’s that nothing is certain’– to which I would say look around, look at the science.
There IS CERTAINTY, extreme weather at an increasing exponential rate is now A GIVEN; ecocide especially in the sea, extreme drought, fires, ice melt year around both poles.
The Crogga cover continues, ‘but right now we have got the opportunity to give them some certainty’. I’d say this Crogga plan confirms that we are wilfully blind.
We who are responsible and know better are wilfully selfish and backward-looking. Everywhere the fossil fuel industry has been or goes it destroys habitats.
Stanford University scientists (Dr Hubbard’s alma mater) stated they are unanimous in seeing irreversible ecosystem extinction built-in for the next 20 years with existing greenhouse gases.
We just want profit, because we can. We are so clever. King Midas from Greek mythology was known for his love of money. He wished that everything he touched would turn to gold. Today we call it the Midas touch. The problem is fossil fuel’s Midas touch has such a cruel legacy. It’s named the sixth extinction.
Do we listen? Know how are children regard fossil fuel derived gas? We read that the young are less optimistic about their future prospects then previous generations. They are more mentally stressed worried and overwhelmed. Taught well they know that this gas will contribute to our already excessive greenhouse gases, an ever increasing blanket that traps and overheats the planet.
Maybe the young want a hopeful sign that we are turning our backs on fossil fuels. Perhaps to be a Crogga gas engineer is to be a Luddite.
Maybe they would rather become geo thermal hydro engineers and wean us off fossil fuels. We once made our wealth from mines in Foxdale and Laxey. The ‘Crogga Independence Well’ drilled for hydrothermal energy at these sites.
That could be a beginning of a secure independent energy future.
Are we too arrogant to listen? Where have all the flowers gone? When will we ever learn?
Nina Matthews
Tennis Road
Douglas
