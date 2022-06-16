Lexicon bookshop to shut
Thursday 16th June 2022 7:09 am
The Lexicon bookshop (Lexicon )
One of the mainstays of Douglas’s main shopping street for decades is to shut on July 2.
The Lexicon bookshop on Strand Street has been open for the past 86 years.
A post of social media says: ‘It has been a pleasure to have been of service to our island community.’
