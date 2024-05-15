Lady Lorimer found particular interest in Dead Man’s Fingers, a soft coral colony consisting of numerous small animals sharing a gelatinous skeleton. Despite challenging conditions, such as the poor visibility caused by a plankton bloom during a dive in Port Erin, the Lorimers have thoroughly enjoyed their underwater adventures. This bloom, typical for May, creates murky waters but also attracts basking sharks, offering a unique spectacle for divers. A spokesperson from Government House added: ‘Looking ahead, His Excellency and Lady Lorimer are excited to continue their diving explorations. They plan to join Leigh Morris, chief executive of the Manx Wildlife Trust, on future dives to explore seagrass beds and Marine Nature Reserves around the Isle of Man.’