Lieutenant Governor laps TT course with Milky Quayle
By Siobhan Fletcher | Reporter |
Friday 3rd June 2022 9:05 am
The Lieutenant Governor, Sir John Lorimer took a lap of the TT course with former winner Richard ‘Milky’ Quayle yesterday morning.
The Lieutenant Governor took to Twitter after the experience, saying: ‘What a treat this morning ….. a lap of the TT course on a Fireblade behind Milky Quayle!
‘What an experience. #BucketList #StillBuzzing #NotTooOldYet’
