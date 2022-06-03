Lieutenant Governor laps TT course with Milky Quayle

Friday 3rd June 2022
The Lieutenant Governor, Sir John Lorimer took a lap of the TT course with former winner Richard ‘Milky’ Quayle yesterday morning.

The Lieutenant Governor took to Twitter after the experience, saying: ‘What a treat this morning ….. a lap of the TT course on a Fireblade behind Milky Quayle!

‘What an experience. #BucketList #StillBuzzing #NotTooOldYet

