A long-serving advocate for inclusive education and disability support has been recognised with a Lieutenant Governor's Commendation.
Government House has announced that His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor will present the award to David Hoskinson in recognition of his contribution to education, disability inclusion and community service in the Isle of Man.
Mr Hoskinson has spent more than 30 years supporting children and young people with additional educational needs and played a key role in the development of inclusive education on the island.
Throughout his career, he has championed opportunities for young people with disabilities, helping to establish the Riding for the Disabled and Sailing for the Disabled charities and supporting participation in the Special Olympics.
He has also undertaken extensive voluntary work, including serving as a trustee of the Manx Gym, holding leadership roles within Rushen and Western Rotary Club and volunteering with Citizens Advice.