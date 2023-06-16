Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer has awarded a Lieutenant Governor’s Commendation to Anthony Stephen (Steve) George for his dedicated service to the community of Port Erin on the Isle of Man.
Mr George is the chair and founder of Visit Port Erin, which Government House says is recognised as the leading and most active traders’ association on the island.
He has been an unsung hero of many community activities and events, including the Port Erin Festival of the Sea and Port Erin’s pre-Christmas festival, which bring hundreds of families to the village.
As well as being a founder director of Rushen Heritage Trust, Mr George is also a leading figure in Rushen Rotary Club and has raised thousands of pounds for charity.
Sir John will present the award to Mr George later this month.
The Lieutenant Governor’s Commendation is an award made personally by the Lieutenant Governor in recognition of significant contribution to island life.